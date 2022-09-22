SCOTTISH hotel management company Inverlochy Castle Management International has accelerated its international expansion into Asia with the launch of the new Hotel Telegraph in Singapore.

The deal will see ICMI manage all front and back of house services, including sales and marketing, at the 134-bedroom hotel in the centre of the Lion City.

The heritage building, once the continent’s telecommunications hub, has been run as a hotel since 2014.

It will transform into the Hotel Telegraph from September 22 under a new owner and ICMI’s management, with a "firm intention to invest in the property and target cultural and discerning business travellers".

ICMI manages some of Scotland’s "most luxurious and unique" hotels, including Inverlochy Castle, Crossbasket Castle, Cromlix, Isle of Eriska, Greywalls and Rocpool Reserve.

The firm also operates in the Caribbean and oversaw the launch of The Liming, Bequia, in 2018 and offers consultancy across the globe, including Thailand, Wales and The Netherlands.

Norbert Lieder, managing director of ICMI, said: “Singapore is widely considered one of the most attractive cities in the world, both for business and leisure, and demand for hotel rooms continues to increase.

"ICMI’s attention to every detail of a hotel experience will help to elevate the Hotel Telegraph in the local market. Expansion internationally also helps us attract top talent, who are able to develop their career across Scotland, the Caribbean and now Asia.”

Mr Lieder added: “The projects at both Inverlochy Castle and Crossbasket Castle represent a significant investment for the owners and are a result of continued demand for luxury rooms across Scotland.”

Significant investment is also under way at a number of ICMI’s hotels in Scotland.

Scottish car dealer posts best results in its 15-year history

PETER Vardy Holdings, the Scottish motor dealer, has reported the best financial performance in its 15-year history as demand for used cars surged to an “all-time high”.

The company, which has 14 dealerships selling prestige, used and heritage cars around Scotland, made a profit before tax of £8.9 million in the year ended December 31, up from £7.2m.

​Student accommodation potential flagged as site up for sale

THE site of the former Nye Bevan House in Glasgow, described as the “largest available development site in the city centre”, has been put up for sale.

Potential for residential, office and student accommodation development was flagged, as global real estate adviser CBRE announced the launch to market of the 1.28-acre site at 20 India Street.

​​​​​​​​​​Sign up for free: You can now get the briefing sent direct to your email inbox twice-daily, and Business Week for the seven-day round-up on Sunday 👇