BAXTERS, the 154-year-old Scottish family food business, is making its first foray into the gifting market.

The firm famed for foods including soups and preserves is to launch a new range of limited edition hampers made up almost exclusively of Scottish products and experiences.

Baxters said the small businesses providing the contents for the hampers "will benefit from favourable commercial terms".

Matthew Bending, director of e-commerce at Baxters Food Group, said: “We know there is a market for unique hampers as shoppers look for something truly personal to gift at Christmas and as a proud family-run Scottish company, we wanted to create an offering that truly supported small Scottish businesses.

“Our team has searched the length and breadth of Scotland to find the most premium and coveted products and experiences, so as well as offering a gift with a difference this Christmas, we are also making a genuine difference to small Scottish suppliers.”

Argyll Coffee Roasters, based in Tighnabruaich, has secured a deal to supply 10,000 tins of coffee to Baxters of Scotland for the hampers and as a result has helped the company make an investment on a new product design.

Eve MacFarlane, of Argyll Coffee Roasters, said: “Securing this opportunity with Baxters of Scotland has been a game changer for our business.

"Not only has it allowed us to increase our production run, but it has also allowed us to experiment with new sustainable packaging and given us a large platform to get our brand out there.”

Scott Wright: Is it wrong to write Glasgow off as the city struggles in wake of pandemic?

IT can be hard to avoid feeling despondent about the state of Glasgow.

Walk through the streets of the city centre and the aftermath of Covid is clear to see. The litany of vacant units and empty offices bear vivid testimony to a place ravaged not just by the fall-out from the pandemic, but structural economic change. It is, quite simply, no longer the mighty city it once was.

More than 100 new North Sea oil and gas licences to be opened up

LIZ Truss’s Government has confirmed more than 100 new oil and gas licences will be opened up in the North Sea next month.

The UK Government is using the Russian invasion of Ukraine to justify expanding fossil fuel extraction as part of a strategy for more home-grown energy production.

