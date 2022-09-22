BAXTERS, the 154-year-old Scottish family food business, is making its first foray into the gifting market.
The firm famed for foods including soups and preserves is to launch a new range of limited edition hampers made up almost exclusively of Scottish products and experiences.
Baxters said the small businesses providing the contents for the hampers "will benefit from favourable commercial terms".
Matthew Bending, director of e-commerce at Baxters Food Group, said: “We know there is a market for unique hampers as shoppers look for something truly personal to gift at Christmas and as a proud family-run Scottish company, we wanted to create an offering that truly supported small Scottish businesses.
“Our team has searched the length and breadth of Scotland to find the most premium and coveted products and experiences, so as well as offering a gift with a difference this Christmas, we are also making a genuine difference to small Scottish suppliers.”
Argyll Coffee Roasters, based in Tighnabruaich, has secured a deal to supply 10,000 tins of coffee to Baxters of Scotland for the hampers and as a result has helped the company make an investment on a new product design.
Eve MacFarlane, of Argyll Coffee Roasters, said: “Securing this opportunity with Baxters of Scotland has been a game changer for our business.
"Not only has it allowed us to increase our production run, but it has also allowed us to experiment with new sustainable packaging and given us a large platform to get our brand out there.”
Scott Wright: Is it wrong to write Glasgow off as the city struggles in wake of pandemic?
IT can be hard to avoid feeling despondent about the state of Glasgow.
Walk through the streets of the city centre and the aftermath of Covid is clear to see. The litany of vacant units and empty offices bear vivid testimony to a place ravaged not just by the fall-out from the pandemic, but structural economic change. It is, quite simply, no longer the mighty city it once was.
More than 100 new North Sea oil and gas licences to be opened up
LIZ Truss’s Government has confirmed more than 100 new oil and gas licences will be opened up in the North Sea next month.
The UK Government is using the Russian invasion of Ukraine to justify expanding fossil fuel extraction as part of a strategy for more home-grown energy production.
Sign up for free: You can now get the briefing sent direct to your email inbox twice-daily, and Business Week for the seven-day round-up on Sunday 👇
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here