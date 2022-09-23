EDINBURGH Airport has announced its transatlantic connectivity will grow further next year as Delta Air Lines connects the Scottish capital to the US city of Atlanta.

The service will operate five times a week from May 25 to September 4, connecting Scotland to the state of Georgia for summer 2023.

Atlanta serves as one of Delta’s main hub airports in the US, opening a destinations to Scottish travellers and businesses such as New Orleans, Las Vegas, San Francisco, Daytona Beach and Mexico City.

Delta has also confirmed it will expand its seasonal Edinburgh to Boston route to a daily service, operating from May 8 to October 28. This is an increase on the current five times a week service.

Delta will also grow frequency of its New York JFK service.

Gordon Dewar, chief executive of Edinburgh Airport said: “This is a route we have worked towards for a number of years and it is incredibly pleasing to see that hard work come to fruition with this announcement."

Nicolas Ferri, Delta’s vice president Europe, Middle East, Africa and India, said: “This summer saw extremely high demand for travel to the US.

"Edinburgh is an important market for Delta and connecting the capital with Atlanta, our leading US hub, will offer business and leisure travellers many important new travel options and convenient connections to destinations throughout the US, Latin America and the Caribbean.”

Minister for Transport Jenny Gilruth said: "This is a welcome vote of confidence from Delta in the Scottish market and great news for Edinburgh Airport."

Denise Hill, of VisitScotland, said: "It is vital we continue to make it as easy as possible for international visitors to come to Scotland.”

Oil and gas firm reveals increased interest in flagship North Sea project

JERSEY Oil & Gas has declared investor interest in its flagship North Sea project has been bolstered by “favourable fiscal and macroeconomic developments.”

The company has in recent years been working up the Greater Buchan Area hub in the Central North Sea, which is estimated to be the third-largest oil development opportunity in the UK Continental Shelf.

Scotgold revises down gold production guidance

SCOTGOLD Resources' shares dipped as it revised down production guidance after a short-term equipment set-up delay.

Production at the Cononish mine was put at around 2,000 ounces of gold against previous guidance of 2,900 to 3,500 ounces for the three months to September 30, because of the delayed commissioning of its power and ventilation project, which is now successfully completed.

