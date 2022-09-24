By Ian McConnell
AROUND 100 jobs will be created with the launch of a new bar and restaurant at Glasgow Airport.
Seventy jobs will be created when the Bird & Signet Kitchen & Bar opens later this year, the airport said. It added that a further 30 posts would be created next summer.
The new venue is on the site of the former Sanderling Bar. However, the airport noted the Bird & Signet would be “significantly larger”.
A reconfiguration of the site means the new bar and restaurant will “wrap around the current Starbucks offering and provide passengers with two entry and exit points within the departure lounge”, Glasgow Airport said.
Craig Norton, retail account manager for Glasgow Airport, said: “We are really pleased with how the Bird & Signet Kitchen & Bar is looking. The Sanderling was a mainstay at the airport for years and a favourite with passengers given its location just after World Duty Free in the departure lounge, but the transformation to the Bird & Signet is incredible and I’m confident visitors will love the new layout and surroundings.”
The venue’s décor takes inspiration from the "city’s rich history and culture, with colour schemes drawn from the Glasgow Corporation buses and our world-famous subway, while greenery is also a feature to illustrate Glasgow’s literal Dear Green Place Gaelic translation", Glasgow Airport said.
