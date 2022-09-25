A JOBS boost is expected as a US banking giant prepares a move to a massive new base in Scotland's largest city.

JPMorgan Chase underlined its long-term commitment to Glasgow as it makes ready for the move to the huge city centre site.

The New York-based investment bank has been a mainstay in the International Financial Services District in Glasgow for more than two decades.

More than 2,200 people are now employed by JPMC across two offices, on Waterloo Street and Bothwell Street, with the operation playing a key role for the bank as a global technical centre. Picture: Colin Mearns

The Glasgow operation has grown in the city throughout the pandemic, and it is expected that its headcount will expand further when it moves to a new home on Argyle Street. The 13-storey building is forecast to be completed at some stage in 2023.

Hundreds of staff made redundant as historic paper mill in administration

ADMINISTRATORS have been called in to Arjowiggins Group subsidiaries across the UK.

The group owns and operates two mills in the UK, in Stoneywood, Aberdeen, and Chartham, Kent. Picture: Getty Images

Blair Nimmo and Alistair McAlinden from Interpath Advisory were appointed joint administrators to ten Arjowiggins Group UK subsidiaries .

Tories’ failure to land US trade deal shines light on fantasy world of Brexiters

FINALLY, we had an admission from Liz Truss this week that a free trade deal with the US is not expected in the “short to medium term”.

The Johnson administration, following its hard Brexit, has clamped down dramatically on immigration. Picture: PA

The phrasing implies not for years. This will, of course, come as no surprise at all to anyone with even a passing knowledge of current affairs.

Opulus continues Scottish expansion with deal for Nicolson Accountancy

SCOTTISH financial solutions provider Opulus has taken over Glasgow-based Nicolson Accountancy in its largest acquisition since launching at the end of last year.

The acquisition by Opulus has been funded by a seven-figure investment. Picture: Getty Images

Founded by Angus and Sue Nicolson more than 20 years ago, Nicolson Accountancy has offices in Glasgow, Kilmarnock and Stornoway and provides accountancy, tax and payroll services to more than 2,000 clients throughout the UK, Europe and the US.

