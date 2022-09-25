A JOBS boost is expected as a US banking giant prepares a move to a massive new base in Scotland's largest city.
JPMorgan Chase underlined its long-term commitment to Glasgow as it makes ready for the move to the huge city centre site.
The New York-based investment bank has been a mainstay in the International Financial Services District in Glasgow for more than two decades.
The Glasgow operation has grown in the city throughout the pandemic, and it is expected that its headcount will expand further when it moves to a new home on Argyle Street. The 13-storey building is forecast to be completed at some stage in 2023.
