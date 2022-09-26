A Scottish bagel brand is bidding to raise funds to boost its UK-wide expansion plans.

Edinburgh-based Bross Bagels has launched the new crowdfunding campaign as it gets ready for further growth, it said.

Founder Larah Bross has set out to raise £150,000 of funds in the next four weeks, which will allow the independent, family-owned brand of delis and bagel shops to continue to grow and fulfil its ambition to expand its offering across the UK.

Bross Bagels raised £125,000 in its first crowdfunding campaign in 2020.

The funds raised allowed Bross to open the Bross Bakery in Portobello in May 2021.

The bakery said it "now handcrafts more than 2,000 bagels a day, delivered to Bross’ four shops in Edinburgh, a new pop-up in Brighton’s Shelter Hall Food Market, as well as a collective of restaurants, cafes and retailers from Tiree and Inverness to as far south as London and Brighton".

Scottish households down £167 per month since start of 2022

THE cost of living crisis has pushed up bills for the average Scottish household by £167 per month since the start of this year, the second-highest rise of all the UK nations and regions after London.

The new research released today by KPMG comes before the impact of next month's hike in the energy price cap, which has been limited to £2,500 annually but is still almost double that of a year ago.

​'Boldest of budgets’ inspires a range of mixed emotions

THE mini-budget set out on Friday by Kwasi Kwarteng has astonished many analysts and financial experts. Now, two of Scotland’s most successful entrepreneurs have given their reactions to the Chancellor’s announcement.

Speaking on the Go Radio Business Show With Hunter & Haughey, Sir Tom Hunter said: “This is one of the boldest budgets I can remember – they’re saying the boldest budget since the Thatcher years. I actually like it. I think it’s taking a bit of a risk and new PM Liz Truss and Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng are really giving this a go."

