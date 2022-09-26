A Scottish bagel brand is bidding to raise funds to boost its UK-wide expansion plans.
Edinburgh-based Bross Bagels has launched the new crowdfunding campaign as it gets ready for further growth, it said.
Founder Larah Bross has set out to raise £150,000 of funds in the next four weeks, which will allow the independent, family-owned brand of delis and bagel shops to continue to grow and fulfil its ambition to expand its offering across the UK.
Bross Bagels raised £125,000 in its first crowdfunding campaign in 2020.
The funds raised allowed Bross to open the Bross Bakery in Portobello in May 2021.
The bakery said it "now handcrafts more than 2,000 bagels a day, delivered to Bross’ four shops in Edinburgh, a new pop-up in Brighton’s Shelter Hall Food Market, as well as a collective of restaurants, cafes and retailers from Tiree and Inverness to as far south as London and Brighton".
