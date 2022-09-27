Revenues at marketing and promotions specialist SpaceandPeople have partially recovered to pre-pandemic levels but losses widened as costs increased.

Turnover during the six months to the end of June more than doubled to £2.4 million as “almost all” of the venues in which the Scottish company operates – predominantly shopping centres and train station in the UK and Germany – were open for business. However, revenues were still below the pre-pandemic level of £3.8m in the first half of 2019.