Scottish universities are facing fresh strike threats in a dispute over pay.
Bosses at the Unite union have confirmed around 2,000 members at eleven institutions are being balloted for possible walkouts.
The staff involved cover Aberdeen, Abertay, Dundee, Edinburgh, Glasgow, Glasgow Caledonian, Heriot-Watt, Napier, St Andrews and Strathclyde universities, as well as the Glasgow School of Art. It is the first time Unite has balloted simultaneously across such a large number of Scottish campuses.
The vote opens from today and closes on October 21. Cleaners, janitors, estate workers and technicians are among those set to participate.
Unite’s Scottish members are part of a UK-wide pay dispute with the University and College Employers Association (UCEA). The latest developments come after the union rejected an offer that it says is worth as little as 3.1 per cent for some, despite all university staff having worked onsite throughout the Covid pandemic.
Sharon Graham, Unite general secretary, said: “The pay offer on the table from the UCEA is completely unacceptable at a time when inflation is 12.3 per cent.
“The pay inequalities across Scottish universities are outrageous in a sector which is totally dependent on public money. No university principal is facing a cost of living crisis but our members certainly are and this offer, which represents a massive pay cut, can only make that worse.
“They will have our full support in this fight for better jobs, pay and conditions.”
Alison MacLean, Unite industrial officer, added: “The UCEA has refused to reopen pay negotiations despite Unite and all trade unions arguing that they must come back to the table.
“A number of Scottish universities are also recognising that the offer is so poor they are encouraging a new one to be made to the workforce. It’s the first time ever that Unite is simultaneously balloting for strike action across so many Scottish universities but that’s a testament to the anger our members feel right now.”
Unite members at the University of Dundee are also on strike action in a separate dispute concerning pension cuts.
Raj Jethwa, UCEA’s chief executive, stressed that his organisation had represented 145 institutions from across the UK at the 2022/23 new Joint Negotiating Committee for Higher Education Staff (JNCHES) bargaining table. He added: "They have done their best to support jobs and staff in very difficult circumstances and against a backdrop of significant cost increases, with most experiencing falling income in real terms.
"UCEA is concerned for those on lower incomes, who are disproportionately impacted by inflation. That is why the 2022/23 new JNCHES pay award included an uplift of up to 9 per cent for those on the lowest points of the pay spine, and why UCEA worked with employers to implement the uplift at the earliest opportunity.”
