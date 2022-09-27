A HOTEL voted as the “best B&B on the North Coast 500” tourist route has been put up for sale.

Applecross B&B in the coastal town of Toscaig, Wester Ross, is on the market with an asking price of £995,000. The hotel includes seven newly refurbished en suite bedrooms, including two on the ground floor leading directly to an outdoor patio offering “stunning natural views”.

The ground floor also includes a large kitchen with breakfast room and guest lounge, with features such as a wood-burning stover, sliding glass doors and mountain views.

The hotel, which is being marketed by Christie & Co, is located on the Applecross peninsula. It was voted by tourists “Best B&B on the North Coast 500” and has had numerous five-star reviews on sites such as Google and Tripadvisor.

Current owner Marion Clark is selling the business to focus on other interests.

Tony Spence, senior business agent at Christie & Co, said: “I am delighted to be given the opportunity to sell Applecross B&B as this provides an excellent opportunity to a new purchaser to grow an already successful business. The property has received significant investment over the last year and therefore would require no immediate capex.”