US real estate business Adventurous Journeys (AJ) Capital Partners has acquired the Dornoch Hotel in Dornoch.

The property, acquired for an undisclosed sum, will join AJ Capital Partners' Marine & Lawn Hotels & Resorts collection of hotels "located in the world’s most premier golf destinations".

AJ Capital, based in Nashville, Tennessee, will reposition the property as Dornoch Station hotel, “honouring the hotel’s original name dating back to 1902, the Station Hotel”.

The hotel is closed and will undergo major renovations of all guest rooms, public spaces, exterior and grounds including the installation of a putting green, fire pits and additional outdoor amenities.

“We are thrilled to expand the Marine & Lawn collection with the addition of the Dornoch Station hotel,” said Phillip Allen, president of Marine & Lawn Hotels & Resorts. “The hotel marks our fourth in Scotland and our first in the Scottish Highlands, a beautiful and rugged area steeped in history and myth.

"Few golf courses in the world can match Royal Dornoch’s excellence and character, and we are eager to welcome many of its visitors to our hotel. We’re honoured to be stewards of historic properties such as Dornoch Station and look forward to continuing its legacy for many years to come.”

Sited a short walk to the first tee of Royal Dornoch Golf Club, the Dornoch Station hotel is the fifth property in the Marine & Lawn collection, joining Rusacks St Andrews in St Andrews, Marine North Berwick in North Berwick, Marine Troon in Troon, and Slieve Donard in Northern Ireland.

The hotel is expected to reopen in the summer of 2023. During renovations, the 122-room hotel will be "reimagined and reconfigured" to expand many of the smaller guest rooms.

The fully renovated property will offer 89 more rooms "that reflect the Marine & Lawn brand standards".

AJ Capital also owns and operates Graduate Hotels, which includes The Randolph Hotel in Oxford, England and Graduate Cambridge in Cambridge.

'Best B&B on North Coast 500' is up for sale

A HOTEL voted as the “best B&B on the North Coast 500” tourist route has been put up for sale.

Applecross B&B in the coastal town of Toscaig, Wester Ross, is on the market with an asking price of £995,000.

​Irn-Bru maker AG Barr warns of hit to margins

Irn-Bru maker AG Barr has warned margins will be hit in the second half as it feels the impact of faltering consumer confidence and sustained pressure on costs.

However, the company declared it remains confident of increasing profits this year.

​​​​​​​​​​​​​​Sign up for free: You can now get the briefing sent direct to your email inbox twice-daily, and Business Week for the seven-day round-up on Sunday 👇