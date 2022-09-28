A leading Scottish entrepreneurial network is looking to raise £75,000 to support the expansion of its latest round of international internships.
The Entrepreneurial Scotland Foundation has launched a crowdfunding campaign under the banner of #FundTheFuture to help boost its Saltire Scholar Internship Programme. Now in its sixth year, the internship programme aims to support the future Scottish economy by matching high-potential undergraduate students with host companies around the world.
Chief executive Sean McGrath said the funding drive could give hundreds of more students access to placements for years to come, helping them to unlock their potential and become transformational leaders.
“Entrepreneurial people create the jobs, generate the wealth to reinvest and breathe life into the solutions we need,” he said.
“The Fund the Future campaign is crucial in laying the foundations for future generations to access opportunities that will support their journey to become the style of leader that Scotland needs to thrive, now and in the future.”
Entrepreneurial Scotland works with every university in the country matching students with organisations across the world to on summer internships. The programme is designed to help position Scotland as one of the best countries in the world to start and grow a business, a core pillar in the Scottish Government’s recently-published National Strategy for Economic Transformation.
The campaign has won the backing of Lord Willie Haughey, the founder of City Facilities Management, who said: "Internship programmes like the one delivered by Entrepreneurial Scotland give young people the mindset and practical experience to go on to lead or create new businesses, which is vital for growth in Scotland.
"I applaud this effort to raise money which will go towards nurturing the next generation of leaders in Scotland.”
