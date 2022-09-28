THE famous Mishnish Hotel in Tobermory has been brought to market.

An institution on the on the Isle of Mull and only owned by two families since it opened in 1869, the hotel is for sale with Drysdale & Company, the specialist commercial agency for the hospitality sector.

The 12 bedroom hotel, known locally as The Mish, is the yellow (and part of the blue) building in the iconic set of three colourful structures that sit along the harbour front.

The seafront has become synonymous with the Scottish highlands and islands, featuring in numerous advertising campaigns, together with film and television programmes, including the children’s show Balamory.

The agent said that" as well as being complemented by its own successful and separate seafood restaurant, The Mish is also renowned for its traditional Mish Bar, which, with its real fire and many photographs and memorabilia of days past, oozes atmosphere".

Present owners of The Mishnish, Les and Meg Macleod, are selling the hotel, which they acquired in 2014, in order to retire.

Les Macleod said: “The Mishnish is really something special, it is so well known by sailors, musicians and rally drivers all over the country and beyond, with a vibrant reputation for live music acts.

"We fully upgraded the hotel when we became the owners, breathing new life into it, but making sure that we still maintained the traditional bar atmosphere for which it is known.

"We have a collection of old shipwreck memorabilia which visitors find fascinating, as well as memorabilia from around the town itself. So many places have been modernised and lost that special ambience which to us was very important in this island community, very much the heart and soul of The Mishnish.”

“Our Mishdish restaurant has a fine reputation for locally caught seafood which is another reason why tourists come to Mull.”

The Macleods also said that the hotel “offers bags of potential to a new owner who is buying a really iconic property", adding: “We know that it’s unlikely that another Macleod will become the owner of this property, which first opened its doors in 1869, but as long as it’s someone who has a passion for this very special part of Scotland, we will be happy.

“We are ready to retire and enjoy the next stage of our lives, having thoroughly enjoyed our time at The Mishnish.”

The Mishnish on Tobermory is for sale offers over £1.95 million. All bedrooms have been recently refurbished and are en-suite.

IMF warning ahead of City bankers meeting

KWASI Kwarteng will step up efforts to reassure the City about his economic plans after the International Monetary Fund criticised the measures and the Bank of England signalled sharp interest rate rises could be on the way.

The Chancellor will meet investment banks on Wednesday following days of turmoil which saw the pound buffeted and Government borrowing costs increase after his mini-budget spooked the markets with its package of tax cuts and increased borrowing.

​New Clyde bridge linking Govan and Partick due for completion in 2024

IT is one of 100 piles which will be installed and is the first visible sign of progress on the new Govan to Partick bridge which will not only link two Glasgow communities but also provide greater access to employment.

Work began around Easter and while it was initially estimated it would be complete by the end of 2023, it will now be early 2024 before it is expected to be finished.

