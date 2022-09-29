JOHN Clark Motor Group has hailed the “most successful results” in its 43-year history amid soaring sales of new and used vehicles.
The family-owned car firm, which has nearly 40 dealerships across north, east and central Scotland, reported a best-ever profit before tax of £24.06 million in 2021, up from £6.26m, as it took advantage of favourable market conditions.
A long-running global shortage of semiconductors has in recent years limited the supply of new cars, which in turn has sparked high demand for used vehicles.
John Clark, which has BMW, Volkswagen, Skoda and Land Rover dealerships, reported record turnover of £910.3m last year, compared with £721.8m in 2020 and £820.8m in 2019. That came as used vehicle sales volumes rose by 33.4 per cent to 20,831 units, and new vehicle volumes climbed by 7.2% to 12,065, amid “unprecedented” conditions.
The company, which trades in Aberdeen, Dundee, Edinburgh, Perth, Elgin, Dunfermline and Kirkcaldy, reported that service revenue grew by 18.7% and parts revenue by 21.7%, while noting that this was against a backdrop of Covid-related closures in 2020.
Chris Clark, group managing director, said: “I am immensely proud of what our teams have achieved in 2021. They have rebounded from the 2020 challenges and delivered our most successful results in our long 43-year history. Whilst I acknowledge that aspects of the market dynamics were very much on our side, I know that our teams worked tirelessly to come together as they harnessed their collective experience and channelled their abilities to make the very most of every opportunity.”
The company said its momentum has continued this year, with turnover growth and “healthy” profits across all areas. While used cars are performing well, new vehicle supply is still constrained.
However the company expects to post another “strong” performance.
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here