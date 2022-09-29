SHARES in the pub giant that owns Glasgow’s famous Horseshoe Bar fell sharply this morning after it underlined the deep challenges facing the hospitality sector.
Mitchells & Butlers, which owns around 1,700 pubs and restaurants across the UK, warned this morning that cost inflation was “putting increasing pressure on margins”, adding that it was “also mindful of the pressures on the UK consumer over the coming months.”
The company said that its energy and utility costs will increase by around £150 million in 2022, up from £80m in 2019, and anticipates a further rise in those costs next years - despite the recently announced energy price cap for business, which will be in place for six months.
Phil Urban, chief executive of M&Bs, said: “The trading environment for the hospitality sector remains very challenging, with cost inflation putting increasing pressure on margins, and we are also mindful of the pressures on the UK consumer over the coming months.
“We remain focused on the delivery of our Ignite programme of initiatives, driving sales and delivering cost efficiencies. This will, combined with our diverse portfolio of well-known brands and strong estate locations, put us in a stronger competitive position to face the challenges ahead.”
M&Bs reported a 1.3 per cent fall in total sales for the 52 weeks ended September 24, driven mainly by Covid-related closures in the first part of the year and site disposals since 2019.
The company said like-for-like sales improved in the fourth quarter, "despite the ongoing impact of extreme heat as well as further rail strikes, both of which disrupted trade."
It added that sales had been “encouraging” over the August bank holiday, with like-for-like growth of more than 6% over the three-day weekend, “before returning to levels consistent with the quarter as a whole.” M&Bs said that growth continues to be driven by food sales.
Shares in M&Bs were trading at 125p, down 10p or more than 7%, at around 11am.
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here
Last Updated:
Report this comment Cancel