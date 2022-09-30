By Ian McConnell

SCOTTISH law firm MacRoberts has unveiled a 17 per cent rise in annual profit before partner distribution to £6.9 million, on the back of an increase in revenues, and flagged “further strong growth” in key sectors.

MacRoberts yesterday reported a 10% increase in turnover for the year to April 30, to £20.6 million.

The firm said highlights “include an exceptional year” from its credit management specialist, Yuill+Kyle.

MacRoberts declared it continued to expand its client base in Scotland, the rest of the UK and internationally, with “several new significant wins following successful tender bids to national and international businesses”.

The firm also flagged a move to new offices in Edinburgh, at 10 George Street, and “significant upgrades and investment” in all of its business-critical information technology platforms and infrastructure.

Neil Kennedy, managing partner, said: “I am pleased to post such a strong set of financial results to April 2022, which are the direct result of considerable strategic development and investment across all areas of the business, most notably in our operating platform. As we move into the new financial year, we have continued that momentum with further strong growth in a number of key sectors and we anticipate another positive year for the firm, our people and our clients.”

MacRoberts said the past year had seen the growth of “several key areas” across the firm, with new partner promotions for Nicole Cook and Mark Quinn in real estate.

The firm also flagged promotions in its construction, corporate and commercial, intellectual property and technology, projects, real estate, and private client and family law operations. And it noted the qualification of trainees as solicitors in the banking and corporate finance teams.

MacRoberts said it was also recruiting additional lawyers in areas including commercial contracts, renewable energy, projects and private client work.