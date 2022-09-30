A MILESTONE has been reached as a new school in Irvine that will be built to Passivhaus standards won planning approval.

Designed by JM Architects, the facility will have extensive landscaping and will support the recent housing development at Montgomerie Park.

The new school has been designed with end user requirements and sustainability as key priorities and will be the first Passivhaus school in the Council’s education portfolio.

Passivhaus Standard delivers buildings which provide a high level of comfort for occupants, while using very little energy for heating and cooling. The new school will use 60-80% less energy than a typical school building, resulting in carbon reduction, and lower operational costs.

The new primary school will comprise 12 classrooms, early learning facilities, a gymnasium incorporating flexible performance areas, dining facilities and outdoor learning spaces including a 7-a-side all weather pitch.

Hub South West Scotland appointed Robertson Construction Central West as their Tier 1 delivery partner for this project on behalf of North Ayrshire Council.

Andy McLinden, of Robertson Construction, said: “Our continuing relationship with hub South West Scotland will see the delivery of a sustainable new school which is set to further enhance the learning opportunities within North Ayrshire.

“The school will create a strong civic landmark for Montgomerie Park and further demonstrates North Ayrshire Council’s commitment to academic attainment and reducing carbon emissions through its operations.”

Michael Ross, of hub South West Scotland, said: “Through this project, we will be creating a total of eight new jobs and dedicating over 2,000 hours to supporting young people into work, through school visits and the provision of twenty-four work placements. We will also be supporting local businesses with a committed spend of over £5million to the local supply chain.”

Work is due to start in early 2023 with the school due to open in time for the academic year start in August 2024.

Scottish law firm unveils rise in profits

SCOTTISH law firm MacRoberts has unveiled a 17 per cent rise in annual profit before partner distribution to £6.9 million, on the back of an increase in revenues, and flagged “further strong growth” in key sectors.

MacRoberts yesterday reported a 10% increase in turnover for the year to April 30, to £20.6 million.

Scottish cashmere brand hopes goats will be the key to a good night’s sleep

IT is a natural fibre more commonly associated with expensive jumpers, gloves and scarves.

Now cashmere is being held up as the key to a good night’s sleep...and it’s all thanks to the humble goat.

