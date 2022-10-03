THE acquisition of European oil and gas assets by private equity funds has accelerated, new analysis shows.
Legal giant Mayer Brown said there were 16 deals worth £12 billion announced in the last year, set against £2bn in 12 deals the year before.
The firm said there has also been a marked increase in number of mid and downstream deals around the world.
Bob Palmer, partner at Mayer Brown, said that private equity funds are benefitting from oil and gas majors’ commitment to transition away from fossil fuels.
READ MORE: Coutts appoints new chairman
He said that this has given firms the opportunity to acquire assets at attractive prices as multinationals reshape their portfolios in preparation for net zero.
Partners Group, Inflexion and H2 Equity Partners have all acquired oil and gas or services businesses in the last year.
Bob Palmer, partner at Mayer Brown, said private equity interest is still moving towards low carbon businesses and infrastructure despite the Russian invasion of Ukraine causing crude oil and natural gas prices to rise sharply.
Mr Palmer said that "natural gas and liquefied natural gas will be a vital piece of the energy transition jigsaw".
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here