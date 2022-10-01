AN Edinburgh-based legal technology firm has raised “substantial”seed funding to support the development of its app, writes Scott Wright.

Miso Legal will use the undisclosed amount of backing from an international group of angel investors to enhance its case analysis platform, designed to support lawyers. The app was designed by litigators with real-life experience to help lawyers with document-heavy, complex caseloads more efficiently. Miso will use the fresh investment to develop the app so that it can be used in all aspects of the dispute process.