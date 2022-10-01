AN Edinburgh-based legal technology firm has raised “substantial”seed funding to support the development of its app, writes Scott Wright.
Miso Legal will use the undisclosed amount of backing from an international group of angel investors to enhance its case analysis platform, designed to support lawyers. The app was designed by litigators with real-life experience to help lawyers with document-heavy, complex caseloads more efficiently. Miso will use the fresh investment to develop the app so that it can be used in all aspects of the dispute process.
Chief executive Philip Petersen said: "Miso Legal has been designed by litigators with years of experience – we understand the pressures that lawyers and everyone involved in the litigation process face.”
Miso was advised on the deal by law firm Thorntons. Alistair Lang, partner at Thorntons, said: “Digitisation is having a profound effect on the legal industry, allowing law firms to work more efficiently and effectively by reducing the amount of time spent on paperwork and largely manual, administrative tasks. Miso Legal is a brilliant product and its developers have exciting plans to grow and expand the platform. It’s great to see another dynamic, Scottish-based tech business achieve success.”
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here