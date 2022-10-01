AN Edinburgh-based legal technology firm has raised “substantial”seed funding to support the development of its app, writes Scott Wright.

Miso Legal will use the undisclosed amount of backing from an international group of angel investors to enhance its case analysis platform, designed to support lawyers. The app was designed by litigators with real-life experience to help lawyers with document-heavy, complex caseloads more efficiently. Miso will use the fresh investment to develop the app so that it can be used in all aspects of the dispute process.

Chief executive Philip Petersen said: "Miso Legal has been designed by litigators with years of experience – we understand the pressures that lawyers and everyone involved in the litigation process face.”

Miso was advised on the deal by law firm Thorntons. Alistair Lang, partner at Thorntons, said: “Digitisation is having a profound effect on the legal industry, allowing law firms to work more efficiently and effectively by reducing the amount of time spent on paperwork and largely manual, administrative tasks. Miso Legal is a brilliant product and its developers have exciting plans to grow and expand the platform. It’s great to see another dynamic, Scottish-based tech business achieve success.”