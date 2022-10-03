Mike Ashley's Frasers Group has moved closer to buying up Australian flash sales site MySale, by upping its stake into the retailer to almost 50% in the past week.

The Sports Direct group, which also owns House of Fraser among a raft of retail brands, said it had bought 100 million MySale shares from investment business Jackson Family Capital, and a further 62.1 million from former vice-chairman and founder of the retailer Jamie Jackson.