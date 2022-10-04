A NEW "field to bottle" whisky distillery proposal that could also include a 300-year-old former laird’s house as a tasting centre as part of its longer term business proposal has been unveiled.
Plans have been submitted to the Scottish Borders Council to create the new single malt whisky distillery at a former farm which draws on the region’s natural environment.
The Grahamslaw Distillery Company is being spearheaded by businesswoman Sarah Lang alongside a team of whisky experts, with the aim of transforming Grahamslaw Farm near Kelso into a "high-quality, sustainable distillery" producing a traditional Lowland single malt.
The long-term objective is to produce whisky leaving a zero-carbon footprint with an environmental legacy running through all aspects of the distillery, from the energy used to the buildings’ conversion and sustainable farming practices.
A feature of the farm distillery will be the emphasis on producing "authentic “field to bottle single malt whisky, using only spring barley grown on the 667-acre farm".
Iain Lochhead, distillery operations advisor to Grahamslaw Distillery, said: “Grahamslaw is an ideal location for a malt whisky distillery.
"Set in a beautiful landscape in the Tweed Valley, it has stunning views overlooking the river Kale, a good water supply from a natural spring, excellent surrounding agricultural land, and the good transport links essential for a distillery.”
The plans submitted include restoring the original stone farm buildings to incorporate a mash house, traditional dunnage cask storage, a fermentation room and a new still house.
A private lunchroom for guests, called the Long Room, will open out into a walled garden.
Future plans include converting the ruined 17th century Haughhead laird’s house into a private whisky tasting house beside the river Kale.
READ MORE: Large-scale whisky maturation park plans lodged
“We are incredibly excited to breathe new life into our beautiful old buildings and bring significant economic benefit and employment to both Kelso and the Scottish Borders,” said Ms Lang, the owner of Grahamslaw Farm and founder of the Grahamslaw Distillery.
“We are passionate about the benefits Grahamslaw Distillery will bring to the Kelso area, a place with which our family has a long history and a deep connection.
“We will be taking our time to distil and mature the finest malt whisky, and we will also be working hard to lead the way in the industry with sustainable and environmentally friendly production and farming practices.”
Ms Lang has already carved a career in food marketing, working for United Biscuits, overseeing national accounts and sales and after focussing on bringing up four children, she has more recently developed three family farms and a holiday business in Northumberland. She is also current chair of the Loretto School parents association.
Colin Scott, described as a renowned Scotch Whisky expert and a former Chivas Bros master blender, is the whisky advisor to Grahamslaw Distillery Company. He believes that the distillery has "the opportunity to bring something new" to Scotland’s whisky landscape.
“I feel very fortunate to have been involved for a while in this hugely exciting project,” he said. “I am looking forward to working with Sarah and the Grahamslaw Distillery team to produce a truly world-class single malt whisky.”
Pending consent and construction, distillation is expected at the site in 2024 with an annual production target of 200,000 LPA.
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here