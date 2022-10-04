A NEW "field to bottle" whisky distillery proposal that could also include a 300-year-old former laird’s house as a tasting centre as part of its longer term business proposal has been unveiled.

Plans have been submitted to the Scottish Borders Council to create the new single malt whisky distillery at a former farm which draws on the region’s natural environment.

The Grahamslaw Distillery Company is being spearheaded by businesswoman Sarah Lang alongside a team of whisky experts, with the aim of transforming Grahamslaw Farm near Kelso into a "high-quality, sustainable distillery" producing a traditional Lowland single malt.

The long-term objective is to produce whisky leaving a zero-carbon footprint with an environmental legacy running through all aspects of the distillery, from the energy used to the buildings’ conversion and sustainable farming practices.

A feature of the farm distillery will be the emphasis on producing "authentic “field to bottle single malt whisky, using only spring barley grown on the 667-acre farm".

The plan involves using barley grown on the farm. Picture: Getty Images

Iain Lochhead, distillery operations advisor to Grahamslaw Distillery, said: “Grahamslaw is an ideal location for a malt whisky distillery.

"Set in a beautiful landscape in the Tweed Valley, it has stunning views overlooking the river Kale, a good water supply from a natural spring, excellent surrounding agricultural land, and the good transport links essential for a distillery.”

The plans submitted include restoring the original stone farm buildings to incorporate a mash house, traditional dunnage cask storage, a fermentation room and a new still house.

A private lunchroom for guests, called the Long Room, will open out into a walled garden.

Future plans include converting the ruined 17th century Haughhead laird’s house into a private whisky tasting house beside the river Kale.

READ MORE: Large-scale whisky maturation park plans lodged

“We are incredibly excited to breathe new life into our beautiful old buildings and bring significant economic benefit and employment to both Kelso and the Scottish Borders,” said Ms Lang, the owner of Grahamslaw Farm and founder of the Grahamslaw Distillery.

“We are passionate about the benefits Grahamslaw Distillery will bring to the Kelso area, a place with which our family has a long history and a deep connection.

“We will be taking our time to distil and mature the finest malt whisky, and we will also be working hard to lead the way in the industry with sustainable and environmentally friendly production and farming practices.”

Ms Lang has already carved a career in food marketing, working for United Biscuits, overseeing national accounts and sales and after focussing on bringing up four children, she has more recently developed three family farms and a holiday business in Northumberland. She is also current chair of the Loretto School parents association.

Colin Scott, described as a renowned Scotch Whisky expert and a former Chivas Bros master blender, is the whisky advisor to Grahamslaw Distillery Company. He believes that the distillery has "the opportunity to bring something new" to Scotland’s whisky landscape.

“I feel very fortunate to have been involved for a while in this hugely exciting project,” he said. “I am looking forward to working with Sarah and the Grahamslaw Distillery team to produce a truly world-class single malt whisky.”

Pending consent and construction, distillation is expected at the site in 2024 with an annual production target of 200,000 LPA.