Farming

By Neale McQuistin

Harrison and Heatherington sold 75 clean cattle, 87 cast cows, 1,736 prime lambs and 445 cast sheep at St Boswells yesterday.

Twenty-seven beef-bred, prime bullocks sold to 314p/kg to average 277p (-11p), while 47 heifers peaked at 322p and averaged 281p (+3p). One prime young bull sold for 179p.

Cast cows sold to 237p and £1,984 to average 189p (-6p), while four cast bulls peaked at £2,028 and 191p to average 172p.

Prime lambs sold to £149 for Texels and 284p for Beltex to average £109 or 241p (+4p) overall.

Cast sheep averaged £79 overall (n/c) and sold to £155 for a Texel ram. Heavy ewes averaged £108 (-£1), while light ewes sold to £91 for North Country Cheviot ewes to average £68 (n/c).

Caledonian Marts sold 512 store (mainly dairy-bred) cattle at its fortnightly sale at Stirling yesterday. The firm also held its October Show & Sale of Suckled Calves. The overall champion came from Islay from the McMillian’s at Eorabus. Their heifer scaled at 295kg and made £2,200 or 746p/kg to the judge.

Bullocks sold to 393p/kg for a Limousin and to £1,440 for a pen of Ayrshires to average 224p. Heifers peaked at 746p for a Limousin and to £2,200 for the same beast to average 221p. Black & Whites sold to 197p and to £970.

Messrs Craig Wilson sold 2,405 prime lambs and 642 cast sheep at Ayr yesterday.

A smaller show of prime lambs would be a lot sharper on the week, especially export weights. Consequently, the whole sale averaged 237p (+12p) or £108 (+£6) per head. Top prices were £136 for a pen of nine Suffolks and 305p/kg for a pen of Beltex. Prime Mules sold to £120 and 232p for a pen of 21.

Cast ewes were a very similar show to last week with a lot of smaller hill sheep forward. Top price of £210 was paid for a Texel ewe. Texel cross ewes peaked at £150, while Scotch Mules sold to a top of £91. Two pens of Blackface ewes sold at £70.

Lawrie & Symington sold 38 prime cattle, 102 cast cows, 3905 prime lambs and 2605 cast sheep at Lanark.

Twenty-four prime, beef-breed heifers sold to 308p and averaged 282p (+2p), while nine beef-breed bullocks peaked at 304p to average 280 (-2p). Five young bulls averaged 228p (n/c). In the cast ring 50 beef cows averaged 182p (-4p), while 49 dairy cows averaged 146p (-2p). Three cast bulls averaged 165p (-5p). Prime lambs peaked at £143 and 304p/kg to average 233p (+3p). Cast ewes sold to £256 for a Texel ewe and averaged £72 (-£2) overall. Blackface ewes (832) peaked at £128.