By Ian McConnell

Business Editor

Edinburgh-based Hardies Property & Construction Consultants has acquired long-established Aberdeen quantity surveying practice BDG Thomson Gray, which was owned by Shirley Thomson, for an undisclosed sum.

Hardies said the deal bolstered its offering in north-east Scotland, where it did not previously have a quantity surveying department.

It noted that BDG Thomson Gray, founded in 1885, is “one of the oldest quantity surveying practices in Scotland”. Hardies also flagged the Aberdeen practice’s specialism in dispute resolution.

READ MORE: Brexit : Tories’ utter failure to land US trade deal shines light on fantasy world of Brexiters

Hardies employs 95 people in the UK, with 10 offices in Scotland and locations in Belfast, Leeds and London.

A spokesman said the acquisition of BDG Thomson Gray added two staff to Hardies’ Aberdeen office – where six employees are now based.

The deal sees Ms Thomson become a partner in Hardies, with responsibility for running its quantity surveying department in Aberdeen. She will also head the dispute resolution department, Hardies noted.

READ MORE: Ian McConnell: Preposterous to claim protocol changes do not warrant robust reaction from EU

Hardies senior partner Danny McArthur said: “We have witnessed continued growth in our Aberdeen office over recent years. This deal strengthens our position in the north-east of Scotland and provides additional local support to our, and BDG Thomson Gray’s, clients.

“Shirley coming on board significantly increases our service offering in dispute services, which was an area identified in our growth plan. A well-known figure in the Aberdeen area, we are delighted to have Shirley join our team.”

The shareholders in Hardies are Mr McArthur and four other partners in the firm, together with Shepherd Chartered Surveyors, the spokesman noted.

Ms Thomson said: “We regard this deal as a tremendous opportunity that enables us to expand the range of projects we can undertake for existing and new clients.”