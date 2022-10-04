By Ian McConnell

Global golfing legend Jack Nicklaus has chosen Scotland, which he declared "holds a very special place" in his heart, for a European first.

The first Jack Nicklaus-branded “residential golf community” in Europe, near Stonehaven, was launched yesterday.

Nicklaus Companies and Scottish developer FM Group declared the development of luxury homes at the historic Ury Estate was “set to be one of the most select golf residential-resort communities in the world”. The development is being built around an 18-hole Jack Nicklaus signature golf course which is under construction. The site includes Ury Castle.

Nicklaus Companies has designed more than 435 golf courses in 46 countries worldwide. However, fewer than 10 have been selected for the branding of the real-estate offering, as is happening at Ury Estate, those behind the project near Stonehaven noted.

The first phase of the 1,600-acre, multi-million-pound development was launched yesterday. It comprises fully-serviced self-build plots and five-bedroom luxury homes for sale.

Prices range from £600,000 for fully-serviced self-build plots, and from £950,000 for the homes.

Jack Nicklaus said: “I’m proud to be launching my first branded real estate development in Europe in Scotland, the home of golf, which holds a very special place in my heart.”

“Ury Estate is a unique development which is set to be one of the world’s most prestigious golfing destinations. We are delighted to be creating the opportunity for people to buy or build their dream home at the course."

He added: "The Nicklaus Village at Ury Estate offers a luxury lifestyle experience, with family homes situated in a country setting affording a spectacular panorama of the Aberdeenshire countryside and coastline.”

Jonathan Milne, of site owner and developer FM Group, said:“We couldn’t be more excited to be launching The Nicklaus Village, a luxury lifestyle community that will be unique in Scotland’s north-east.

“Nicklaus Companies have a track record of creating stunning residential communities at their courses world-wide, and we are very proud to be bringing Europe’s first Nicklaus-branded residential development to Scotland."

He added: "With a limited number of plots available, we’re expecting considerable demand from interested buyers both locally and internationally. This will include both golf enthusiasts and those who want to enjoy life in a stunning natural setting.”