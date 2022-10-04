A historic coastal golf club that has served as a qualifying venue for the Open Championship is set for a "radical" upgrade following planning permission for an accompanying housing development.
Founded in 1856, the proposals at Dunbar Golf Club include a new £3.6 million clubhouse, a nine-hole short course, golf academy, driving range and new greenkeeper facilities. Funding will be generated by a new residential development by Cala Homes, with both programmes of construction expected to begin in the spring or summer of next year.
Developers said the planning approval followed a "careful process" that saw Cala and the golf club work with the council to demonstrate how profit from the homes would adequately fund the club’s improvements.
Jacky Montgomery, PGA director of golf at the club, said the new facilities will ensure the long-term attraction of Dunbar Golf Club to international visitors and the valuable golf tourism spending that benefits many local businesses.
“We first secured outline planning permission back in 2015, so it’s been a long journey to get here but we’re delighted," he said.
“Having these exciting new facilities will not only be a major benefit for our members and visitors, but it opens up significant opportunities for local people to get involved in golf and to enjoy the many health and well-being aspects of participating in the sport.
“From the driving range and academy, through to the short game practice area and the Par 3 golf course, we are breaking down barriers into the game. It will also give us much greater scope to further develop the work we do with our local schools and community groups.”
The build programme for the new facilities and Cala’s new homes will run in tandem. Phase one will see the construction of the clubhouse, golf academy and driving range along with 60 new homes to the south of the site, towards Deer Park Cemetery, while 18 homes will form phase two to the north, on land which includes the location of the current clubhouse.
The course has played host to many national and international championships during its history and has also been a Local Final Qualifying venue on several occasions for the Open Championship when played at Muirfield.
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here