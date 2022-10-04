A SCOTTISH company that installs smart meters on behalf of energy firms has launched a new electric vehicle charging offering.
Energy solutions firm SMS plc has launched an end-to-end electric vehicle chargepoint infrastructure solution to help UK organisations establish, manage, and grow their car charging networks.
The new service offers businesses looking to invest in and monetise EV chargepoint assets a full life cycle proposition, from initial consultancy and design of electrical infrastructure, through to technology procurement, installation, and ongoing operation and maintenance.
Glasgow-based SMS said it will deliver its managed chargepoint solutions as a fully funded or part-funded service, helping to "significantly lower the financial barrier" organisations face when deploying the technology at scale.
In partnership with charge point operator and software-as-a-service company Clenergy EV, SMS will also offer access to innovative chargepoint management software that allows organisations to manage and monitor all aspects of their business charging network.
SMS is also targeting the destination charging market – which broadly refers to chargepoints installed by leisure, retail, and hospitality businesses – as well as the fleet sector.
SMS brings to the EV charging marketplace significant “energy consultancy and engineering heritage”, with the company having played a leading role in delivering some of the UK’s flagship utility infrastructure programmes over recent years.
This includes the Government-mandated smart meter roll-out, the development of grid-scale Battery Energy Storage Systems, and expert electrical infrastructure support for the telecom industry’s new 5G networks.
Guy Bartlett, managing director of SMS Energy Services division, said: “As an independent, tech-agnostic EV charging partner, other than our considerable expertise helping establish the UK’s critical electrical infrastructure, what we look to bring to the rapidly growing chargepoint market is a crucial flexibility of choice.
“Unlike many of our closed network competitors operating in this space, our goal is to help customers seize total control over who supplies their chargepoint estates, helping select the hardware that best fits their precise business needs, whilst also providing the engineering skills to deliver an optimum charging solution.”
