INDIAN giant Tata has hailed a significant link-up with a Scottish robotics facility aimed at promoting AI, boosting entrepreneurship and employment.
Tata Consultancy Services said it is entering an applied engineering and research partnership with the National Robotarium, described as the UK’s largest and most advanced artificial intelligence and robotics research centre, based at Heriot-Watt University’s Edinburgh campus.
TCS Research will work closely with the new centre on innovation as part of a wider agreement between TCS and Heriot-Watt to support early-stage AI and robotics product development, entrepreneurship, job creation and building digital skills in the workforce.
The robotarium provides “a data-driven incubator environment in which humans and robots can work together alongside academics, technologists and businesses ranging in size from innovative start-ups to global enterprises”.
READ MORE: Scots help mould next generation of robot helpers
TCS and the robotarium will be able to “de-risk and accelerate” the development and adoption of robotics systems that can be used to tackle social and geriatric care by “utilising the unique capabilities of the pioneering research centre”.
Stewart Miller, chief executive of The National Robotarium, said that the partnership will allow both parties to "combine our vast combined experience and expertise".
Dr Gillian Murray, of Heriot-Watt University, said: "This unique and ground-breaking facility is already helping to inform and lead the future applications of robotics and AI on the global stage."
Ananth Krishnan, TCS chief technology officer, said as part of the partnership "we will leverage the TCS PACE philosophy and ecosystem to accelerate industrial collaboration and increase the adoption of AI and robotics solutions", adding that the move is "aimed at achieving our shared goal of empowering people’s lives with innovative technology".
Part of the Tata group, India's largest multinational business group, TCS has over 606,000 consultants across 55 countries.
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here