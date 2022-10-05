Cyber security specialist Adarma is set to create 50 new jobs within the next three years following a £2 million grant award economic development agency Scottish Enterprise.

The funding from Scottish Enterprise is part of a larger research and development investment programme by Edinburgh-based Adarma as it expands its suite of cybersecurity services and intellectual property. In particular, the investment will accelerate the development of the company's security operations and threat management platform.

Set up in 2009, Adarma currently employs 327 people. It is majority-owned by private equity house Livingbridge which supported a management buy-out of the business in May 2019.

The company, led by chief executive John Maynard, said it intends to create an inclusive career entry point for young people from diverse academic backgrounds to widen its recruitment pool.

“We are delighted that Scottish Enterprise has entrusted us with such a substantial grant as it will no doubt accelerate our mission to protect the promise of cyber resilience for our customers," Mr Maynard said.

Jane Martin, managing director innovation and investment at Scottish Enterprise, added: “With the scale and complexity of cybercrime on the rise, it’s essential that companies involved in the prevention and detection of cyber threats continue to innovate.

“Adarma has impressed us with its desire to invest in and grow its business, with this latest round of support helping develop and expand its portfolio of products, create jobs and keep it and its customers several steps ahead of cybercriminals.”

The company's threat management platform aims to help organisations reduce their attack surface to improve overall security.