THE OVO Bikes network in Glasgow is set to expand with 33 new e-bikes and 16 additional parking stations being installed across the city.

Ten of new parking stations can charge electric bikes, operator nextbike said.

The new e-bikes and e-stations join the existing electric network of 126 e-bikes and 37 electric stations, which were first introduced in 2019, and will make Glasgow’s OVO Bikes scheme more accessible than ever before.

People in Glaswgow have made more than 1.6 million rentals since operators nextbike UK first launched the scheme in the city in 2014.

Almost 94,000 of those journeys have been made on e-bikes since their introduction in October 2019. Riders have clocked up an impressive 5.4 million km, with e-bikes accounting for 308,000 of those kilometres.

OVO Bikes has also experienced record-breaking numbers of rides in Glasgow in June, July and August, with over 47,000 rides being taken in July alone.

Jessica Strangeward, nextbike UK regional operations manager, said: “E-bikes are not only great for reducing journey times and making longer trips more manageable, but they also open up cycling and active travel to a wider group of people, many of whom would be excluded from cycling due to their ability or level of fitness.

“Our OVO Bikes scheme is also one of the most sustainable ways to get around the city. We’d like to thank our partners at Transport Scotland, Ebike Grant Fund as administered by EST Capital Money and GCC who have helped fund the expansion.”

Anna Richardson, city sustainability convener, said e-bikes have an important role to play in Glasgow’s effort to tackle the climate crisis: “E-bikes are a great way to get involved in cycling if you are new or returning to pedalling as the bikes can provide invaluable assistance on hills or longer journeys.

"A significant shift towards active travel is essential if we are to reduce the carbon emissions created by how we get about Glasgow."

Angus Millar, city transport convener, said: “If you’re getting back on a bike after a time out of the saddle or just need a boost with your pedalling on hills or longer journeys then e-bikes can be a great option. It’s great to see their availability extend into new parts of the city as part of this next phase of bike hire roll-out across Glasgow.”

Electric bike rental is not currently covered by current memberships. Customers will be able to rent the e-bikes using their existing nextbike accounts. Rides will be charged on a pay-as-you-ride basis at £2 per 20 minutes or £30 per day.

The new OVO bike stations will be located at:

Scotstoun Stadium South

Anderston Railway Station

Stobhill Hospital

Kelvin Hall Subway Station

St Andrews Drive - Dalziel Drive

Hampden Park and Ride

Glasgow’s new e-stations will be sited at:

Glasgow Central West - Junction of Argyle Street and Oswald Street

Glasgow Forge - Gallowgate

Shields Road - Junction of St Andrews Drive and Shields Road

Springburn Railway Station - Junction of Atlas Road and Springburn Way

Finnieston Street - Junction of Argyle Street and Minerva Street

Paisley Road Toll - Junction of Govan Road and Paisley Road West

Queens Park West - Junction of Pollokshaws Road and Balvicar Street

Anniesland Library - Crow Road

The Burrell Collection - Pollok Country Park

Mount Vernon Railway Station - Junction of Hamilton Road and London Road

​Cyber security firm to create 50 jobs

ADARMA is set to create 50 new jobs within the next three years following a £2 million grant award economic development agency Scottish Enterprise.

The funding from Scottish Enterprise is part of a larger research and development investment programme by Edinburgh-based Adarma as it expands its suite of cybersecurity services and intellectual property.

Number of homeowners seeking mortgage advice 'soars by 277 per cent'

THE number of homeowners seeking advice about paying their mortgage has soared at a rate which should “set alarm bells ringing”, a charity has warned

Citizens Advice Scotland (CAS) said demand for online advice for mortgage issues has climbed by 277% compared to last year, and the growing cost-of-living crisis has seen visits to its page explaining how to get help paying energy bills shoot up by 748%.

