Famed coppersmith signs deal to revive historic whisky production

The Cabrach Distillery has agreed a seven-figure deal with fellow Moray firm Forsyths to complete construction of Scotland’s newest single malt distillery which will operate as a one-of-a-kind social enterprise.

The Cabrach Trust - the charity that established The Cabrach Distillery as a Community Interest Company - has agreed a project delivery partnership with Forsyths, a fourth-generation family business that designs and manufactures distilleries around the world. Forsyths will undertake all major aspects of construction, alongside the full manufacture, fit out, and commissioning of the distillery, dunnage warehouse, and peat shed.

First spirit from the stills is expected to flow next year, by which time more than 170 years will have passed since legal distilling in the area came to an end. Once famed for illicit distilling and smuggling, Cabrach is recognised as one of the birthplaces of the Scotch whisky industry.

Forsyths have committed a philanthropic contribution of £500,000 towards the project, with principal construction and distillery works costing a total of £3 million. In recognition of that support the Cabrach Trust will enshrine Forsyths as a founding partner alongside the Ethos Foundation and Bently Foundation, who have also supported the project.

“With the build in full flow, we are so grateful for the support provided by Forsyths," said Grant Gordon, founder and chairman of the Cabrach Trust.

Grant Gordon

"We have absolute confidence in the experience and ability of Forsyths to create a distillery befitting of the Cabrach’s historic significance in whisky production, and it is a privilege to work with and alongside such an array of incredible peer, community, and funding partners.”

A remote upland area in the north-east of Scotland, the Cabrach was once a thriving community of more than 1,000 residents and a legendary haunt of rebellious Jacobites, illicit distillers and smugglers. However, today fewer than 100 people live there.

The distillery project is the cornerstone of the Cabrach Trust’s regeneration masterplan for the area.

“To be able to put into practice, to positive effect, our decades of expertise in helping to build some of the world’s finest distilleries is a privilege, especially somewhere so unique and steeped in whisky folklore as the Cabrach," Forsyths chairman Richard Forsyth said.

"The fact the Cabrach Distillery is a Community Interest Company and will directly benefit the Moray community - our community - was a huge draw for Forsyths, which is why we wanted to support the project as much as possible. This sort of unique proposition doesn’t come round very often in life, and we’re delighted to be a part of it.”

Once complete the distillery will produce 100,000 litres of spirit annually from barley sourced from the fields adjacent field and nearby farms. Future revenues will support the trust’s community regeneration mission.

Earlier this year the trust opened its discovery trail and also relaunched The Cabrach Games, a former staple of the Highland Games calendar, after an 87-year hiatus.

Trust chief executive Jonathan Christie added: “The Cabrach Distillery is a project like no other and there is an incredible group of individuals and organisations pushing the project forward at pace.

"To be embarking on the most important part of the development with Forsyths by our side, as we drive towards first distillation, is beyond exciting.”