PLANS have been lodged for the transformation of an A-listed landmark into a creative industries space and market hall food and drink destination.

The historic Briggait Clydeside Market Halls site was earlier awarded more than £1.6 million to restore the 1200 square metres building on the banks of the Clyde.

Plans for the revamp have now been submitted to Glasgow City Council.

The design team, led by Collective Architecture, has been appointed by Wasps to prepare and deliver designs to bring the Briggait Clydeside Halls back into use as accessible and flexible event and market halls.

The planning statement reads: “The purpose of the project is to develop a conservation led approach that addresses ongoing issues with the existing building fabric and gives the Briggait back its iconic status as an important building for Glasgow and its people.

“Converted in 2010 and managed by Wasps, an established arts charity, it is a successful and sustainable operation, with the 1873 hall regularly used for events, markets and exhibitions.

"However, to date, the Briggait is only partly rescued from dereliction and decline."

“When viewed from Clyde street, the Briggait is viewed as an unloved building with a semi derelict air, giving no sense to passers-by of the wonderful soaring roof, bright and airy spaces and important history the Briggait has woven in Scotland’s heritage.

“The entire complex is category A-listed to reflect its importance as a building in terms of design purpose, construction technique and scale.

“Particularly given its city centre location, positioning on the banks of the Clyde, proximity to Glasgow Green and connections to the green network along the river.”

The project aims to bring the remainder of the market hall complex back into use, “celebrate its past while looking to the future for its end use, the provision of flexible, serviced space to support the creative industry and cultural economy sectors in Scotland with a unique offer”.

It will include improving the carbon efficiency of the building fabric and creating a vibrant entrance onto Clyde Street.

Glasgow City Council earlier accepted the award of £5.5m in Regeneration Capital Grant Fund support from the Scottish Government for five projects including the Briggait.

Audrey Carlin, Wasps chief executive, said at the time of the award that “securing this fund allows the restoration of the former market halls at The Briggait, while reconnecting Glasgow’s City Centre to the riverside and the local community to this important landmark”.

She said: “This development moves one major step forward towards ensuring that Glasgow’s former fish market is preserved as a heritage structure and that we have more to offer the local community and visitors to the city.”

