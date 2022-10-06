Omega Diagnostics has welcomed a positive trial report on its testing kit for people living with HIV, a business now controlled by the owners of the company's former headquarters in Scotland.

Omega sold the CD4 testing business in August to Accubio, a subsidiary of China’s Zhejiang Orient Gene Biotech. That deal came on the heels of Accubio acquiring Omega's manufacturing facility in Alva.

Omega is due to receive up to an additional £4 million for the CD4 business, but this depends on the successful outcome of a clinical study in Kenya that is required to maintain the test's pre-qualification status with the World Health Organisation (WHO).

The WHO has now issued a draft performance evaluation for the test, which Omega described as "an important milestone" towards releasing the deferred funds. It now has until November 3 to review and comment on the draft report.

Chief executive Jag Grewal said the company will update investors on the outcome "in due course". Shares in Omega closed 0.5p higher yesterday at 2.8p.