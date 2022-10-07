JOHNSTON Carmichael, the business advisory and accountancy firm, has hailed a record intake of 93 students this year.

It includes school leavers, summer interns and graduates who will train to become qualified accountants. The firm said this year’s intake is the largest since the firm was established almost 90 years ago and is part of its commitment to “grow its own” leaders.

The new recruits will be spread across the company 13 offices. The group includes graduates, who will undertake training to become qualified accountants, interns, and school leavers joining through the firm’s JC Futures scheme. The four-to-six-year training opportunity offers school leavers a route to full qualification as an accountant.

READ MORE: Johnston Carmichael reports profit rise to nearly £16m

Martin Osler, the firm's chief people officer, said: "I’d like to welcome each and every one of our new student recruits to Johnston Carmichael. It’s extremely encouraging that we have secured such a large intake of talented young individuals amid a very tight labour market.

"Recruiting, retaining and developing our people is a top priority for the firm as we seek to continue the high performance and high-quality services that distinguish us in the marketplace. I hope the young people who have joined us have a wonderful experience as they take their first steps towards developing their careers."