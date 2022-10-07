EasyJet said yesterday it would base an additional aircraft at Edinburgh Airport, its largest Scottish hub.
It noted this meant it would have nine planes operating from Edinburgh from next summer, on 40 routes to destinations in the UK, elsewhere in Europe, North Africa and the Middle East.
Asked if new routes would be launched from Edinburgh as a result, an easyJet spokeswoman replied yesterday: “We haven’t announced any more new routes from Scotland today. However we are continually reviewing our network with the view to identifying new opportunities.”
READ MORE: Ian McConnell: Jacob Rees-Mogg moves on from unnecessary role in fascinating appointment by Truss
easyJet describes itself as “the largest airline in Scotland” with 71 routes to 48 destinations across Europe, North Africa and the Middle East. It said the ninth aircraft based at Edinburgh would be at the airport throughout the year, “providing more seats next summer for customers travelling to and from the city”.
READ MORE: Ian McConnell: Benefit cuts to fund corporation tax largesse would be incredibly foolish as well as obscene
The plane will join two, 156-seat Airbus A319 and six, 186-seat A320 aircraft at Edinburgh.
Ali Gayward, easyJet’s UK country manager, said: “Nearly three decades ago we launched the airline with services from London Luton to Edinburgh and Glasgow. Twenty-seven years on, Scotland remains an important focus for easyJet and we continue to see opportunity in Scotland.”
Kate Sherry, aviation director at Edinburgh Airport, said: “The continued expansion of easyJet at Edinburgh Airport shows the strength the Edinburgh market has, as well as the confidence that one of our closest airline partners has in Scotland’s busiest airport. The industry’s recovery is still ongoing and this additional based aircraft will sustain the positive trajectory that we have seen at Edinburgh.”
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here