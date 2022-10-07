WETHERSPOON is facing "a momentous challenge" to persuade pubgoers back into its bars, the company's founder said.
Tim Martin also revealed that while his business had cut losses significantly, it has still not managed to return to a profit since the pandemic, and sales remain lower than in 2019.
"During lockdown, dyed-in-the-wool pub-goers, many for the first time, filled their fridges with supermarket beer - and it has proved to be a momentous challenge to persuade them to return to the more salubrious environment of the saloon bar," he said on Friday.
Total sales rose from £773 million to more than £1.7 billion in the year to the end of July.
However, sales were still behind the more than £1.8 billion the company made in 2019.
The same story could be seen on pre-tax losses, which were cut from £167 million before exceptional items last year, to just £30.4 million this year.
Before the pandemic the company made a profit of £132 million.
It opened seven new pubs during the year, and sold, closed or ended the leases on 15 others. In July the business ran 852 pubs across its estate.
The pub giant has also just instructed property agents CBRE and Savills to find buyers for a mix of 10 freehold and 22 leasehold outlets.
"The company has improved its prospects in a number of ways in recent financial years - we own an increasing percentage of freehold properties; the balance sheet has been strengthened; interest rates have been fixed at low levels until 2031; we have a large contingent of long-serving pub staff and underlying sales are improving," Mr Martin said.
"However, as a result of the previously reported increases in labour and repair costs and the potentially adverse effects of rises in interest rates and energy costs on the economy, firm predictions are hard to make," he said.
Packaging company to create 120 jobs
A GLASGOW-based sustainable packaging firm has unveiled plans to invest £15 million to expand production capacity as it targets adding more than 120 jobs to its headcount.
Cullen Eco-Friendly Packaging, which employs around 230 staff, is planning to expand manufacturing capability at its 14-acre Dawsholm Park site with the development of an innovation and design hub.
Johnston Carmichael in record intake of students
JOHNSTON Carmichael, the business advisory and accountancy firm, has hailed a record intake of 93 students this year.
It includes school leavers, summer interns and graduates who will train to become qualified accountants. The firm said this year’s intake is the largest since the firm was established almost 90 years ago and is part of its commitment to “grow its own” leaders.
