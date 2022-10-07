SCOTTISH airline Loganair has announced an increase in flights across its schedule as it responds to growing demand from leisure and business travellers.

The Glasgow-based carrier has increased its flight schedule for next summer, announcing more services across key routes.

It will mean additional flights from Edinburgh to Southampton, Exeter and Bergen, Norway, well as an extra daily service between Glasgow and Southampton.

“Due to popular demand,” it said, “Loganair is adding a fifth daily flight on both its Edinburgh and Glasgow services to and from Southampton, increasing interconnectivity for businesses across the UK and offering more flexibility for leisure travellers."

Loganair’s international services between Scotland’s capital and Norway are also set to increase next year with four flights per week featuring in the summer 2023 schedule.

Luke Lovegrove, chief commercial officer at Loganair, said: “Loganair has experienced its busiest summer ever this year, carrying a record number of customers across the UK and Europe and we expect Summer 2023 to be no different.

“We take great pride in facilitating growth in interconnectivity across the UK and by increasing our frequency on some of our key routes, we can better serve our customers.”

Kate Sherry, aviation director at Edinburgh Airport, said: “Loganair expanding its operation at Edinburgh Airport is more positive news for both leisure and business passengers. As a facilitator industry we know how important it is to make and grow connections with cities and countries, and we’ll work with airline partners to do so where we see the demand.”

Coffee firm co-founded by Rangers player secures hat-trick of deals

MAISON Dieu Coffee Roasters, the Angus-based company set up and run by footballers John Souttar of Rangers and Euan Spark of Brechin City, has secured a hat-trick of wholesale deals.

The coffee roaster, which sells online and direct to consumers from its Brechin base, has marked its inaugural year in business by signing its first customer in Edinburgh, Fitzroy Café.

​Glasgow 'futuristic' virtual reality and gaming complex founder plans expansion

THE entrepreneur behind the UK's first Level X at Glasgow’s St Enoch Centre, featuring a virtual reality zone, arcade games, an indoor mini golf course and ten-pin bowling, has flagged expansion plans.

Founder Tim Wilks says he already has plans to open at least four more Level X venues across the UK in the next 18 months, with a 65,000 sq ft site in the centre of Middlesbrough looking likely to open before the end of the year.

​Historian calls for Glasgow shipbuilding museum to honour Clyde glory

A NATIONAL shipbuilding museum should be built in Glasgow to celebrate the city’s industrial legacy, with the failure to properly commemorate it “shameful”, according to leading historian.

Clyde shipbuilding expert Ian Johnston believes Scotland is “missing a trick” by not capitalising on the “world-class story” of shipbuilding on the river and laments the fact only “some bits and pieces here and there” exist paying homage to an industry that was once the envy of the world.

