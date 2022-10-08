Aberdeen-based FirstGroup has been given a six-month extension to continue running the Avanti West Coast franchise and deliver an "urgent increase" in service levels.

Under the short-term contract granted by the Department for Transport (DfT), the rail company will continue running services between London, Birmingham, Manchester, Edinburgh and Glasgow until next April. The current contract had been due to expire on October 16.

Avanti has come under fire after slashing its timetables in August, with trains between London and Manchester cut to one per hour. Avanti has blamed the reduced timetable on a shortage of workers after train driver stopped volunteering for overtime in early August.

The DfT noted that Avanti will have trained up an additional 100 drivers by the end of this year, and challenged the company to deliver "the urgent increase in services required".

"We need train services which are reliable and resilient to modern day life," Transport Secretary Anne-Marie Trevelyan said.

"Services on Avanti have been unacceptable and while the company has taken positive steps to get more trains moving, it must do more to deliver certainty of service to its passengers."

Avanti West Coast is currently operating under an Emergency Recovery Measures Agreement (ERMA) which was put in place by the DfT in September 2020 to provide continuity during the recovery from the Covid pandemic. ERMA arrangements were due to expire this month, but will now continue to the end of the contract extension.

"We are committed to working closely with government and our partners across the industry to deliver a successful railway that serves the needs of our customers and communities," FirstGroup chief executive Graham Sutherland said.

"Today’s agreement allows our team at Avanti West Coast to sustain their focus on delivering their robust plan to restore services to the levels that passengers rightly expect."