By Ian McConnell

SCOTLAND’S private-sector economy shrank for a second consecutive month in September and business confidence sank to its lowest for more than two years, amid the inflation squeeze, a key survey shows.

Royal Bank of Scotland’s business activity index, which measures combined manufacturing and services sector output, edged up from 47.8 in August to 48.0 last month on a seasonally adjusted basis, but remained well below the level of 50 deemed to separate expansion from contraction. New orders fell for a third straight month, according to the bank’s PMI (purchasing managers’ index) Scotland report.

Although the rate of employment growth picked up slightly last month from August, it was the second-weakest since spring 2021.

Royal Bank said: “According to anecdotal evidence, successful hiring was in part linked to fresh graduates entering the workforce.”

Business confidence about the prospects for increased activity on a one-year horizon weakened for a second consecutive month to the weakest for 28 months, with Royal Bank noting this had occurred “amid soaring prices and recession fears”.

Judith Cruickshank, who chairs Royal Bank’s Scotland board, said: “The squeeze on customer disposable incomes amid a high inflation environment underpinned the latest downturn in output and new business. Despite falling business requirements, firms raised employment…albeit at a moderate pace. The combination of a drop in new work and expanding workforces allowed firms to work through their backlogs.”

She added: “The post-pandemic boom is clearly at an end, as the ongoing cost-of-living crisis plays an increasingly important role. Moreover, the 12-month outlook continues to weaken.”