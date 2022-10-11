By Ian McConnell

Housebuilder Avant Homes is to build 167 homes in a £57 million development in the Glasgow suburb of Robroyston, on a site purchased in February, after gaining planning approval.

The 17-acre site, for which Glasgow City Council has granted planning permission, is off Daffodil Place.

The development, Darach Fields, will comprise two, three, four and five-bedroom homes.

Avant Homes said initial groundworks at the development had now started.

It added that the first homes at Darach Fields were set to be ready for occupation in spring next year. Prices start from around £232,000 for a two-bedroom property.

Iain Innes, director of Avant Homes Scotland, said: “Over the past decade, Robroyston has seen extensive development to transform the area, which has led to increased demand for high-quality, new-build housing.

“We’re pleased that we have moved our plans forward to continue the development.”

Avant Homes said it would also contribute more than £1.67m to “community growth”.