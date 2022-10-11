THREE more companies have agreed to move into the recently launched Onyx development in Glasgow city centre.

Ryden, Montagu Evans and Empiric have joined the growing tenant base at 215 Bothwell Street, where property firm CEG presided over a £5 million refurbishment of the historic building last year. The three companies have agreed deals for 85 desks in total, with Ryden taking the 2,295 square foot ground floor suite. Empiric and Montagu Evans have taken 1,798 sq ft on the first and second floors, respectively.

Grace Lewis, investment manager at CEG, said: “We are delighted to welcome so many new tenants to the ONYX business community. The refurbishment has provided a modern, healthy, and productive working environment with the added bonus of an extensive café and business lounge.

“Our Let Ready suites have proved incredibly popular due to the innovative lease flexibility and the ease of the fully fitted out, contemporary space. Due to its success, we are already planning to roll out further studios to meet demand.”

The first phase of office space at Onyx to be developed by CEG includes traditional office suites and a flexible offer, Let Ready, which allows the company to grow from 14 desks to whole floors of 7,000 sq ft without changing address. The building is being marketed JLL and Ryden.

Alex Mackay, senior surveyor, at JLL, said: “Onyx continues to lead the way in the Glasgow office market, and we are delighted to welcome new tenants to our already stellar line up. ONYX is a step change for commercial office space in Glasgow, offering high quality workplaces with the flexibility that occupiers are currently seeking. With more space on the way we cannot wait to welcome more businesses to Onyx.”

Derek Tillery, managing partner for Ryden in Glasgow, said: “We required a new Glasgow base that would attract and retain the best talent. ONYX offers a contemporary and inspiring place to work. It is within easy reach of city centre amenities and transport hubs and provides very high speciation accommodation with exceptional wellbeing facilities and meeting our required green credentials.”