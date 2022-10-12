A SCOTTISH telecoms network business has linked up with a major provider to provide “life-changing” full-fibre broadband connectivity to around 90,000 homes in North Lanarkshire.

Edinburgh-based Commsworld has joined forces with Netomnia, based in Tewkesbury, for the first phase of a 15-year contract that will see five kilometres of new Fibre To The Home (FTTH) built each week, and over 130km in total.

The move will see Commsworld and Netomnia invest up to £62 million delivering broadband of up to 1Gps to communities in places including Motherwell, Coatbridge, Bellshill and Airdrie.

Also included are areas with no access to previous gigabit connectivity of this standard providing a “huge boost in the fight to tackle digital poverty in the local authority region”, Commsworld said.

Commsworld is installing its own full-fibre connectivity to council buildings, sites and schools – and Netomnia will also use physical infrastructure access to share duct and pole infrastructure.

The “build once” approach aims to minimise the disruption that such works can bring to roads and streets in the region.

READ MORE: Scottish network provider connects remote beauty spots

Commsworld and Netomnia said it is possible that a successful delivery in North Lanarkshire “will lead to further opportunities to work together across the UK”.

Netomnia has a target of achieving more than one million premises passed by 2023, and has already brought FTTH benefits to areas in Scotland including Falkirk, with broadband infrastructure delivered to around 70,000 premises to the town and the surrounding areas.

Bruce Strang, Commsworld chief operating officer, said: “We are delighted to be working in partnership with Netomnia, a company which like us is fully committed to the rapid roll-out of high capacity, resilient, and future-proofed pure fibre connectivity to towns, cities and regions throughout the UK.

“Together we have begun delivering our commitment to North Lanarkshire to provide better broadband connections to the local authority area, through its schools, offices and businesses. Also we will provide North Lanarkshire’s community organisations and residents with all of the socially inclusive benefits that more resilient, ultra-fast connectivity can bring.”

Jeremy Chelot, chief executive of Netomnia, said: "Full-fibre broadband is vital to everyday lives, providing much faster speeds than legacy copper networks and allowing residents and businesses to do everything they need online with ease. Our partnership with Commsworld is another exciting step forward in accelerating the UK’s transition to full fibre."