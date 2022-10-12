A SCOTTISH telecoms network business has linked up with a major provider to provide “life-changing” full-fibre broadband connectivity to around 90,000 homes in North Lanarkshire.
Edinburgh-based Commsworld has joined forces with Netomnia, based in Tewkesbury, for the first phase of a 15-year contract that will see five kilometres of new Fibre To The Home (FTTH) built each week, and over 130km in total.
The move will see Commsworld and Netomnia invest up to £62 million delivering broadband of up to 1Gps to communities in places including Motherwell, Coatbridge, Bellshill and Airdrie.
Also included are areas with no access to previous gigabit connectivity of this standard providing a “huge boost in the fight to tackle digital poverty in the local authority region”, Commsworld said.
Commsworld is installing its own full-fibre connectivity to council buildings, sites and schools – and Netomnia will also use physical infrastructure access to share duct and pole infrastructure.
The “build once” approach aims to minimise the disruption that such works can bring to roads and streets in the region.
READ MORE: Scottish network provider connects remote beauty spots
Commsworld and Netomnia said it is possible that a successful delivery in North Lanarkshire “will lead to further opportunities to work together across the UK”.
Netomnia has a target of achieving more than one million premises passed by 2023, and has already brought FTTH benefits to areas in Scotland including Falkirk, with broadband infrastructure delivered to around 70,000 premises to the town and the surrounding areas.
Bruce Strang, Commsworld chief operating officer, said: “We are delighted to be working in partnership with Netomnia, a company which like us is fully committed to the rapid roll-out of high capacity, resilient, and future-proofed pure fibre connectivity to towns, cities and regions throughout the UK.
“Together we have begun delivering our commitment to North Lanarkshire to provide better broadband connections to the local authority area, through its schools, offices and businesses. Also we will provide North Lanarkshire’s community organisations and residents with all of the socially inclusive benefits that more resilient, ultra-fast connectivity can bring.”
Jeremy Chelot, chief executive of Netomnia, said: "Full-fibre broadband is vital to everyday lives, providing much faster speeds than legacy copper networks and allowing residents and businesses to do everything they need online with ease. Our partnership with Commsworld is another exciting step forward in accelerating the UK’s transition to full fibre."
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here