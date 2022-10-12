A SCOTTISH renewable energy business has hailed the completion of a major solar farm development and a separate wind farm project in Ireland.
Castle Douglas-headquartered Natural Power said the Millvale Solar Farm and Taghart Wind Farm will be the first solar and wind projects of their kind to be energised in the country.
Natural Power acted as the owner’s engineer at the first large-scale ground-mounted solar farm to supply electricity to the Irish grid.
Millvale Solar Farm near Ashford in County Wicklow incorporates 33,600 solar modules covering 25 hectares of land.
Natural Power also acted as owner’s engineer on behalf of Statkraft Ireland at the seven-turbine, 23MW, Taghart Wind Farm in County Cavan.
The site has the capacity to power 18,000 homes with clean, green, renewable energy and also incorporates a significant community benefit fund of around €150,000 for the duration of the scheme.
Seán Manley, country director for Natural Power Ireland, said: “We’re proud to be involved in supporting Statkraft and Neoen achieve these two country firsts for Ireland. It’s a really positive development for our industry, and shows the diversification of our services in line with the Climate Action Plan (CAP), as well as our growing contribution to Ireland delivering 80% renewable electricity by 2030.”
Natural Power said that “with solar power being the largest renewable energy sector in the world” it has built a specialist team of solar energy experts that can look at the potential and development of new solar sites and deliver solar projects from start to finish.
It also supports onshore wind projects across the globe and works with clients to support all stages from evaluating site feasibility through construction and long-term asset management.
Murray Capital reports 'best results in years'
MURRAY Capital Group, the Edinburgh-based metals, property, wine, and investment company, has reported its “best set of results for a number of years”, accounts filed at Companies House today show.
The family business, now majority owned and run by David and Keith Murray, sons of former Rangers owner Sir David Murray, has reported a pre-tax profit of £12.8 million for the year to June 30, a 31 per cent rise on the year before.
Island hotel bought by Scotch malt whisky distillery
THE Ardbeg Islay single malt whisky distillery is buying a nearby hotel in what it describes as a "deepening" of its commitment to its "Scottish island home".
The distillery, part of the LVMH-owned Glenmorangie Scotch whisky business, has bought the Islay Hotel in what it hailed as "multi-million-pound investment".
