By Ian McConnell

THE former Ayr Grammar primary school and detached schoolhouse are being sold by South Ayrshire Council as a development opportunity.

Shepherd Chartered Surveyors has been appointed to market the site.

“The potential uses are residential, public oriented/civic use or a range of commercial uses subject to planning,” said Shepherd. “A planning brief is available upon request.”

Occupying a prominent location at the junction of Midton Road and Carrick Road in what Shepherd described as “an attractive and desirable residential area”, the site is within the Ayr II Conservation Area and on the edge of the town centre.

The stone-built, category C-listed former primary school was built in 1909, and the separate schoolhouse, of similar vintage and construction, initially had a residential use but was laterally used for storage.

The properties offer around 21,949 sq ft of accommodation on a site of almost one acre.

Shepherd partner Kevin Bell said: “We anticipate keen interest in this prominent historic landmark building.”

Offers, either unconditional or subject to planning consent for change of use, are being invited by Shepherd, with no guide price set. Shepherd said a closing date for offers “is likely”.