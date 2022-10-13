By Ian McConnell
UK economic output tumbled 0.3 per cent month-on-month in August, official figures showed yesterday, reinforcing recession fears.
The data, published yesterday by the Office for National Statistics, were worse than expected, with economists polled by Reuters having forecast overall that gross domestic product would have been unchanged between July and August. Comparing the three months to August with the March to May period, GDP was also down 0.3%.
Month-on-month growth in UK GDP in July was revised down yesterday from 0.2% to 0.1%.
READ MORE: Sensible proposal by Holyrood, bizarre rejection from Westminster
UK manufacturing output was down 1.6% month-on-month in August, while the services sector contracted by 0.1%.
Tom Stevenson, investment director for personal investing at Fidelity International, said: “[The] GDP figures confirm the UK economy’s inevitable slide towards recession. Several crises are unfolding at the same time, all of which stem from the soaring cost of energy...If recession is accompanied by a housing slump, businesses and households will face a very tough couple of years.”
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here