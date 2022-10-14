An Italian supplier to Scotland's whisky industry has announced plans to consolidate its operations in this country at a new £36 million "superfactory" in Lanarkshire.

The investment by Guala Closures is supported by a £3.3m grant from Scottish Enterprise and follows planning approval for modern 220,000sq ft facility in Gartcosh. More than 400 existing employees at three sites in Stirlingshire and East Dunbartonshire will transfer to the site in North Lanarkshire, which is expected to be operational from the beginning of 2024.

Guala is the only manufacturer of closures to the whisky industry in Scotland and produces bottle pouring mechanisms for customers including Diageo, William Grant and Sons, Chivas, and Edrington.

An artist's impression of the new Guala Closures factory in Lanarkshire

“This investment confirms the Guala Closures Group’s commitment to developing one of its largest markets and underlines our determination to support customers, employees, suppliers and the Scottish economy," said Ken Moran, the company's general manager for Scotland.

“The new plant will benefit from investment in innovative technology, enhancing productivity, process capability, closure functionality, and importantly, to contribute to the delivery of the group’s sustainability strategy and core objectives.”

Located on a 14.4 acre site at the Gartcosh Business Interchange, the new facility will be one of the largest in the Guala group. The Italian company operates 30 production plants on five continents generating annual revenues of €600m.

Construction is due to start next month and is expected to be completed by the end of December 2023, with operations to begin from January 2024.

Councillor Jim Logue, leader of North Lanarkshire Council, said the move by Guala "cements" the area as a place for doing business.

“Despite the current financial climate and volatile market, inward investment has continued to strengthen in North Lanarkshire," he said. "This positive news following a meeting of the council’s planning committee reinforces the demand for quality land with excellent transport connections that we can offer right here in Gartcosh.

“Guala Closures Group is a multi-million pound international business that understands the enormous benefits of relocating its Scottish arm to Gartcosh Business Interchange."