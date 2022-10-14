A SCOTTISH energy procurement firm has hailed a significant increase in demand from energy sector clients operating in the North Sea and other areas.

It has prompted ESWL to double its headcount and move to larger premises.

The firm, a provider of procurement solutions to the global oil and gas industry, has increased the size of its team from 11 to 22 in the past year, and said it expects further growth. Its new 12,000 square foot base is at Prospect Place, Westhill.

is around five times larger than the company’s former site at Inverurie’s Blackhall Industrial Estate. It includes yard, warehouse, office, and boardroom facilities as well as offering convenient access to the city and surrounding areas via the AWPR.

Following a six-figure investment in new IT systems, warehouse equipment and machinery, ESWL expects the move to Westhill to act as a springboard to further success.

The company, which has signed an initial 10-year lease, expects to recruit an additional four members of staff before the turn of the year to further strengthen key frontline positions.

The growth follows a management buyout, completed earlier this year, which saw managing director Iain Dougary assume sole ownership, having agreed to purchase the stake held by north-east entrepreneur Colin Fraser, owner of Inverurie-based Cable Solutions Ltd.

Mr Dougary said: “The past year has been a hugely exciting time for the business as we’ve taken ambitious steps to capitalise on new opportunities and lay strong foundations for growth.

“Despite the challenges facing businesses of all sizes, we have been fortunate to benefit from greater demand for our services – something that demonstrates the value we place in building and maintaining positive, long-term relationships with our clients both locally and internationally.

“The move to Westhill brings us closer to several of our key customers, while I’m extremely pleased with the positive impact already being made by our new colleagues who have provided fresh impetus to the business.”

Founded in 2010, ESWL supports the oil and gas, construction, marine, nuclear, and renewables sectors and currently works in more than 30 different countries, providing end-to-end procurement support to keep critical operations flowing worldwide.