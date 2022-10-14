By Scott Wright
CJ LANG, the Dundee-based wholesaler and convenience store operator, has reported its fourth year of profits growth in a row.
New accounts show the family-owned company, which was established in 1919, show pre-tax profits increased by 10.7 per cent to £3.4 million in the year ended April 30. That came as turnover dipped marginally, by 0.1% to £212.3m.
CJ Lang, which owns 107 stores and distributes to around 300 more trading under the Spar fascia, said the results were delivered against a challenging economic climate that continues to drive changes in shopping. While it said the relaxation of Covid restrictions saw a return to pre-pandemic trends, some habits were retained by those consumers who had discovered the benefits of shopping locally.
Colin McLean, chief executive of CJ Lang, said: “We know that there are tough times ahead for all and our primary focus is to offer a value proposition to help support our customers and staff through the ongoing uncertainty. Being solely Scottish focussed has enabled us to adapt quickly and react flexibly to the changing retail landscape and to continue to provide a first-class service to our independent retail customers, consumers and communities.”
