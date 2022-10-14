ANDERSON Strathern is moving into the new Capital Square office development in the largest new-build Grade A office transaction deal in the city this year.

The law firm is one of three new tenants secured by BAM at the newly completed development, based at the heart of Edinburgh’s Exchange District, with accountancy group Mazars and engineering company Stantec also agreeing to take space at the property.

Anderson Strathern has taken 21,432 square feet across the ground and first floors at Capital Square on a 15-year lease. It will relocate staff from an office on the city’s Rutland following a period fitting out.

Mazars has leased 8,247 sq ft on the second floor and will move colleagues from an office in Apex 2 on Haymarket, while Stantec is relocating staff currently based in two Edinburgh offices, following its acquisition of civil engineering firm Peter Brett Associates.

The new additions will join other major tenants such as law firms Pinsent Masons and Brodies at Capital Square.

With a further suite on the ground floor under offer, the only remaining space available at the site is second-floor space spanning to 9,241 sq ft.

Mark Broderick of BAM said: “Our new occupiers are among the best businesses in their fields and understandably they all had high standards when searching for new offices in the city. Our fantastic green credentials and wellness facilities, coupled with our central location in the sought-after Exchange District, ensure we have an unrivalled offering that enables us to attract the best occupiers in the market.”

CBRE and JLL are acting as letting agents for the property, on behalf of landlords BAM and Federated Hermes. BAM developed, designed and constructed the building, and is now providing facilities management services to the property.

Stewart Taylor, senior director at CBRE Scotland, said: “Securing these deals provides clear evidence that occupiers want best-in-class accommodation that resonates with their staff whilst helping to achieve their environmental goals. Capital Square offers both an abundance of wellbeing amenities and sustainability features, confirmed by the fact that Pinsent Masons recently achieved a Gold ‘Well’ certification.

"With the shortage of accommodation of such high quality, we hope to announce a further letting in the building shortly.”

Craig Watson, director at JLL, noted: “A growing number of occupiers are signing up to Science Based Targets therefore sustainable office buildings which meet these commitments, like Capital Square, are letting ahead of their competition. There is no doubt in my mind that ESG (environmental, social and governance) is growing in importance and is now a fundamental part of occupiers’ decision making when considering an office move.”