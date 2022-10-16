A EUROPEAN supplier to Scotland's whisky industry this week unveiled plans to consolidate its operations in this country at a new £36 million "superfactory" in Lanarkshire.

The investment announced by Guala Closures is supported by a £3.3m grant from Scottish Enterprise and follows planning approval for modern 220,000sq ft facility in Gartcosh, Lanarkshire.

More than 400 existing employees at three sites in Stirlingshire and East Dunbartonshire will transfer to the site in North Lanarkshire, with construction expected to be completed by the end of next year.

Italy-based Guala is the only manufacturer of closures to the whisky industry in Scotland and produces bottle pouring mechanisms for customers including Diageo, William Grant and Sons, Chivas, and Edrington.

Plan for 'world-class whisky and hospitality experience' on island

THE owner of Ardbeg single malt whisky is to buy a nearby hotel in what is described as a “deepening” of the Islay distillery’s commitment to its “Scottish island home”.

The distillery described the move as a 'multi-million-pound investment'. Picture: Colin Mearns

The Glenmorangie Company, part of French luxury goods group LVMH, has bought the Islay Hotel, with plans to create “a world-class whisky and hospitality experience”.

Brexit cited as tourism chief warns of harm to Scotland's reputation

STAFF shortages arising from Brexit are undermining the international reputation of the Scottish tourism offer, according to the boss of a leading tour company who has called for a relaxation of immigration rules to the help boost the industry.

Ms Brooks told The Herald a change in immigration policy is needed to ensure the tourism and hospitality sector can access the staff it needs.

Rebecca Brooks, managing director of Abbey Travel, told The Herald that a lack of staff that can be traced to the UK’s exit from the European Union and subsequent clampdown on immigration means its partners in the tourism supply chain, such as hotels, restaurants, and experience providers, are only able to offer limited or inferior standards of service.

Clyde shipbuilding plan to resolve ferries crisis

AN £800m scheme to create a Clyde shipbuilding revolution and solve Scotland's ferry crisis with a fleet of 50 catamarans has been revealed by a group led by a leading shipbuilding expert and entrepreneur.

The consortium that also includes Peter Breslin, managing director of Govan Drydock, have been in discussions with ministers about the ferry-building programme to replace the nation’s “obsolete” fleet and breathe new life into Scottish shipbuilding. Picture: Sea Transport

Fronted by Stuart Ballantyne, a Scottish naval architect and chairman of Australian marine consulting firm Sea Transport Solutions whose designs are used in around 50 countries, the Clyde Catamaran Group has told ministers that the new ferries built over 20 years would cost a fraction of those currently being built.

​Scottish tycoon Sir Tom Hunter backs Clyde Green Freeport

SOME of Scotland’s most prominent business leaders have united behind the Clyde Green Freeport bid and have urged the Prime Minister and First Minister to back the deal later this month.

The bid which is expected to be announced later this month could generate up to 45,000 new roles and add £18 billion to the economy. Picture: Peel Ports/Newsquest

In an open letter, the business leaders highlight the transformational impact the bid could have on regenerating vacant, derelict, and underused land and that leaving the West of Scotland out of the Green Freeport programme risks missing out on the growth, levelling up and net-zero objectives.

