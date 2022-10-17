A SCOTTISH business leader has raised concerns over Chancellor Jeremy Hunt's energy support plans and labour market shortages after the mini-budget rewrite.
It comes as the Chancellor said the energy support gaurantee plan announced before the fiscal event would be reviewed in six months rather than two years and an alcohol duty freeze is to be abandoned in a sweeping rethink of policy.
Charandeep Singh, deputy chief executive of Scottish Chambers of Commerce, said the Chancellor's new plans have "effectively pressed the economic reset button following weeks of turmoil and uncertainty".
He said: "Businesses now need clear line of sight of the UK Government’s economic plans.
"It must be clear on how businesses will be supported to survive through the difficult months ahead and what measures will be put in place to support long-term growth."
He continued: "Our economic research continues to show that energy costs are the single biggest worry for businesses right now and the decision to roll back on the energy support for households and firms from next April is a major concern.
"We would urge the Chancellor to engage with the business community urgently and provide clarity on the proposed targeted support beyond April.
“As well as restoring market stability, the UK Government must not lose sight of other policy levers that must be pulled to support business. Chief amongst them is dealing with labour market shortages which are impacting businesses across the UK, as well as restoring business and investor confidence."
Scotch whisky makers hit out after alcohol duty freeze scrapped
SCOTLAND'S whisky makers have hit out after a planned freeze in alcohol duty was abandoned by new Chancellor Jeremy Hunt.
Plans announced in a mini-budget only a few weeks ago would have seen the tax taken by the government on alcohol frozen at current rates.
Scottish law firm gives staff £1,200 to help with cost of living
A SCOTTISH law firm is to give all staff, who were employed on October 10 and not serving notice, a one-off payment of £1,200 to help with the cost-of-living crisis.
Ledingham Chalmers is investing £200,000 in the package, which rises to £400,000 when discretionary bonuses and awards under its performance related pay scheme are factored in.
