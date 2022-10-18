By Scott Wright
ACE Aquatec, the Dundee-based fish farm technology specialist, has appointed a distributor for its in-water electric stunners in Greece.
The company said the partnership with Stamatiou Aquaculture will accelerate the adoption of newer, higher welfare technology at the point of harvest.
Tara McGregor-Woodhams of Ace Aquatec, said: “Demand has increased three-fold for our in-water stunners this year as supermarkets, consumers and regulators demand clearer efficacy around the slaughter of seabass and bream. Establishing a partnership with Stamatiou, who build state-of-the-art vessels for over 70 per cent of the industry in the Mediterranean, means we can work together to equip these amazing boats at the outset with the best technology to improve welfare without compromising efficiency.”
Kyriakos Stamatiou of Stamatiou Aquaculture, said: “We have always championed technology that will allow seafood to be harvested more humanely, so it’s great to be working with Ace Aquatec to incorporate their innovative solution in our designs.”
